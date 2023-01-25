NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Trading Up 0.5%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 76,962 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

