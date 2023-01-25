Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

