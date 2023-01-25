Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $25.74.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.
