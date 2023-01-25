Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

