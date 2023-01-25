Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $317.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $317.55 million and $45.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.05 or 0.06920825 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00076925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00058710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05143956 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $37,350,812.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

