Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $303.39 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $303.39 million and $40.76 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.10 or 0.06862447 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00028013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00056720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024937 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

