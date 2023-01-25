Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.76.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

