OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

