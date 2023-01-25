OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFCP)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.