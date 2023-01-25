Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

