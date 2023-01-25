Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 0.7%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.68). Approximately 107,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 180,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Old Mutual from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 63 ($0.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.67.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Featured Stories

