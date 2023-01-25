Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Old Republic International Price Performance
Shares of ORI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,340,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,427,000 after buying an additional 465,842 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,224,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 463,085 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
