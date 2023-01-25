Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Olin

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olin by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

