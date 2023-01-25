ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.06-$4.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $218,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $221,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

