ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,355 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.36% of ONEOK worth $81,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 18,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 56,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 273,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 286,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,719. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.



