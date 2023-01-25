Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $94.08 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00400457 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.49 or 0.28109121 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00597306 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,353,071 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

