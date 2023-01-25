Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 76,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 89,094 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $7.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRA. Cowen increased their price target on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Opera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Opera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 33.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

