Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.62. 2,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Orica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

