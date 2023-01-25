Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 10.3%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) was down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 15,340,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 20,218,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

