OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $6.02-6.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.48 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,890. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. OSI Systems has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $854,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,354,320.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,354,320.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $3,944,599. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.