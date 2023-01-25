P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $170.98 Billion

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be purchased for approximately $65.60 or 0.00290200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a market cap of $170.98 billion and approximately $1.39 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation was first traded on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. P2P Solutions foundation’s official message board is p2ps.medium.com. P2P Solutions foundation’s official website is www.p2psf.org. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

