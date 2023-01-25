Packer & Co Ltd Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 376,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,000. Scorpio Tankers comprises about 6.3% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned 0.64% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,335,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE STNG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,464. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $57.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

