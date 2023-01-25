Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 265,400 shares traded.

Panther Metals Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.18.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

