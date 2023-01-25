Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 3,303,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,053,268. The company has a market cap of $251.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.