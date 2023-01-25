Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $74.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBU. DA Davidson cut their price target on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

