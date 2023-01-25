Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.76. 3,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,686. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $204.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.57 and a 200 day moving average of $178.74.

