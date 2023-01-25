Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 117 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,095,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

