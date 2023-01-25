Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,284 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,344 put options.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

PTEN stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 868,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,304. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $359,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

