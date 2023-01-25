Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.83) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday.

Henry Boot Price Performance

LON:BOOT traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 235 ($2.91). 104,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,273. Henry Boot has a 12 month low of GBX 225 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.32). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The stock has a market cap of £313.66 million and a PE ratio of 758.06.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Further Reading

