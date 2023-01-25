Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 44.40 ($0.55) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.73) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

LON MARS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 43.36 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.48. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 33.38 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.05). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.26.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

