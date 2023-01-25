Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Raised by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

