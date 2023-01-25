Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.57

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and traded as high as $27.40. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 9,513 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLD. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter.

