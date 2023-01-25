Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Holdings Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,239 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $56,285,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,530,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 1.9 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.