Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as high as C$2.50. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.84, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

