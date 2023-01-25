Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,087,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

