Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $154,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 91.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 187,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,474,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,295,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 129,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

