Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $79,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after buying an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after buying an additional 1,003,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

