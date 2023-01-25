Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,068 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. 137,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,646. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

