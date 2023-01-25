Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. 65,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

