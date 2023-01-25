Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,803 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.