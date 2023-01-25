Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Shares Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Company Profile
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.
