Piper Sandler Increases Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target to $47.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 568,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

