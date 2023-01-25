PlatonCoin Price Tops $0.93 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $83.83 million and approximately $9.85 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

