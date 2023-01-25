PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $121.19 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $121.19 million and $76.38 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

