PLC Ultima Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $435.44 or 0.01932221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $263.73 million and $514,139.21 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,307.31 or 0.27968269 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00600532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.