Polaris (PII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris Stock Up 0.0 %

Polaris stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.90. 299,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

