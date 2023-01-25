Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $101.15 million and $24.22 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

