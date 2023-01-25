Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Lifted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool Announces Dividend

Shares of POOL stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.29. 91,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

