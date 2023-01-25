Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $387.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $387.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

POOL stock opened at $364.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

