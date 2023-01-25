Powell Industries (POWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.03. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 90.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.