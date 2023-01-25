PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.35 on Friday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PRA Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

