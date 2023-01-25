PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $169,597.35 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $169,597.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,725.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,040. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
