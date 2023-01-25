PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $169,597.35 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $169,597.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,725.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,040. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 34,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.